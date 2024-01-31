Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $10.10 Million Position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 1.23% of SI-BONE worth $10,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SI-BONE by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in SI-BONE by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SI-BONE by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its stake in SI-BONE by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in SI-BONE by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

SIBN opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $821.75 million, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a current ratio of 10.89. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. On average, research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy E. Davis, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $207,207.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,015.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Timothy E. Davis, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $207,207.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,015.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $30,483.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,301.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,871 shares of company stock valued at $553,582 over the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

