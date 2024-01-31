Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $12.12 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 56.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,822 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.62.

C opened at $57.09 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $57.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

