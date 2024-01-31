Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $33.65 Million Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,105 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $33,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $153,787,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,478,000 after purchasing an additional 787,201 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,316,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,974,000 after purchasing an additional 643,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,598,000 after purchasing an additional 243,799 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $201.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.99. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $158.93 and a 12 month high of $204.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.88.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

