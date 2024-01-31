Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $35.89 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 48,250 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.12% of PPG Industries worth $35,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.4% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 19.3% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 30.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 816,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,039,000 after acquiring an additional 188,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 95.1% in the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

PPG stock opened at $143.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PPG

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.