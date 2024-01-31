Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $43.56 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,635 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.13% of Sysco worth $43,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth $37,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Sysco Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.12 and its 200-day moving average is $71.01. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $80.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

