Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $8.92 Million Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.32% of Sprout Social worth $8,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 7.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,837,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,268 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Sprout Social Stock Down 2.7 %

SPT opened at $64.35 on Wednesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $74.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -60.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $85.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.14 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,160,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,040,819.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,160,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,040,819.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $93,165.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,822 shares in the company, valued at $8,001,134.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,595,061 in the last ninety days. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

