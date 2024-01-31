Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 948,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $18,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 180.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $26.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.20. The firm has a market cap of $933.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.50.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 6,217.39% and a net margin of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.29 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSIG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

