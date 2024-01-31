Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 260,000 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.43% of Eastern Bankshares worth $9,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 100.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $56,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

EBC stock opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.21%.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

