Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 6,705 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,705 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $50,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,127,232,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after buying an additional 854,846 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $402,865,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 994,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $386,082,000 after purchasing an additional 560,908 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.93.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $785.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.44, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $708.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $623.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.37 and a 52-week high of $789.91.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 88 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $54,215.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 88 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $54,215.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,778 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.