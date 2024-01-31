Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 9,967 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,967 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.06% of Cardinal Health worth $11,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after buying an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,027,000 after purchasing an additional 31,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,155,000 after purchasing an additional 161,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $107.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.53. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $108.85.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 327.87%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.