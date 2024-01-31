Independent Bank Co. (IBCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on February 15th

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Independent Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Independent Bank has a payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The firm has a market cap of $562.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average is $21.28.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 198.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the third quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 65.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities across Lower Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

