Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Short Interest Update

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Innate Pharma

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Innate Pharma in the second quarter worth $133,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Innate Pharma by 27.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 108,335 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Innate Pharma by 389.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 57,050 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Innate Pharma by 156.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 23,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innate Pharma in the second quarter worth $42,000. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Innate Pharma Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of IPHA stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,692. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. Innate Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $3.57.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), an Anti-C5aR Antibody; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.

