Insider Buying: Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report) insider Alan Simpson purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £63,000 ($80,091.53).

Alan Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Alan Simpson bought 650,000 shares of Brickability Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £448,500 ($570,175.44).

Shares of BRCK stock opened at GBX 66 ($0.84) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 55.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 52.30. Brickability Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 41.06 ($0.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 75 ($0.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £209.70 million, a PE ratio of 733.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Brickability Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Brickability Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Importing; Distribution; and Contracting. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

