Insider Buying: Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report) insider Alan Simpson purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £63,000 ($80,091.53).
Alan Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 29th, Alan Simpson bought 650,000 shares of Brickability Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £448,500 ($570,175.44).
Brickability Group Trading Down 5.4 %
Shares of BRCK stock opened at GBX 66 ($0.84) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 55.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 52.30. Brickability Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 41.06 ($0.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 75 ($0.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £209.70 million, a PE ratio of 733.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Brickability Group Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.
About Brickability Group
Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Importing; Distribution; and Contracting. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.
