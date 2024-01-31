Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Purchases 242 Shares of Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 242 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 850 ($10.81) per share, with a total value of £2,057 ($2,615.05).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 29th, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 238 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 790 ($10.04) per share, with a total value of £1,880.20 ($2,390.29).

On Thursday, November 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 272 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 691 ($8.78) per share, with a total value of £1,879.52 ($2,389.42).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Performance

MAB1 stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 850 ($10.81). The company had a trading volume of 77,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,763. The firm has a market cap of £485.61 million, a PE ratio of 4,486.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1-year low of GBX 469.36 ($5.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 930 ($11.82). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 765.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 646.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

