Insight Advisors LLC PA Acquires 2,933 Shares of Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF (BATS:CAOS)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF (BATS:CAOS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,765,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF accounts for 32.8% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF were worth $143,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAOS. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF during the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF by 229.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS CAOS traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.36. 8,449 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.16.

Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF Profile

The Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF (CAOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund combines an options overlay strategy and protective options on the S&P 500 index with managing the funds fixed income collateral. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation.

