Insight Advisors LLC PA Decreases Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Hershey were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Hershey by 3.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Hershey by 28.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Hershey by 10.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $283,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,634,329.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,565 shares of company stock worth $1,241,795 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Hershey stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.05. 305,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,555. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.29 and a 200 day moving average of $201.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $276.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Piper Sandler downgraded Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.27.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

