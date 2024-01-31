Insight Advisors LLC PA Grows Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 66,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,162,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VUG traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $320.88. 167,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,457. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $308.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.21. The company has a market capitalization of $105.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $224.00 and a 12 month high of $326.76.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

