Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,803 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Netflix by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,798,000 after purchasing an additional 26,109 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,037 shares of company stock worth $127,771,740 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $567.12. 1,073,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,762,146. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.20. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $579.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $245.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

