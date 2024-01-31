Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $883,000 Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in PACCAR by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,209,000 after acquiring an additional 364,109 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in PACCAR by 98,391.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,154,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147,147 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in PACCAR by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,414,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,895,000 after acquiring an additional 523,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PCAR traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.18. 181,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,136. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $67.48 and a 52 week high of $103.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.16.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,420 shares of company stock worth $3,429,797 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCAR

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.