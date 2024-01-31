Insight Advisors LLC PA Increases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,777,000 after purchasing an additional 340,954 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,315,000 after purchasing an additional 318,692 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3,301.6% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 172,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,324,000 after purchasing an additional 167,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 79.5% during the second quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 336,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,804,000 after purchasing an additional 149,027 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $6.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $497.77. The stock had a trading volume of 119,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,520. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $343.39 and a 1 year high of $513.77. The stock has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $478.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

