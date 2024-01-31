Insight Advisors LLC PA Purchases 2,835 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned approximately 0.25% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth $61,916,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2,393.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,837,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 737.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 714,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after acquiring an additional 629,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 45,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter.

BUG traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.25. 34,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,490. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.85. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98. The stock has a market cap of $746.57 million, a P/E ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

