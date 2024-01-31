Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 207 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.33. 659,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,787,405. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $196.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.48 and a 200-day moving average of $151.24. The company has a market cap of $171.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

