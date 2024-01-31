Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 566 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,555,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,431,000 after buying an additional 207,759 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,375,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,407,000 after buying an additional 80,582 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 355,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,088,000 after buying an additional 40,859 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 134,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,049,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
VOOG traded down $3.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $281.01. 30,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,683. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.72 and its 200 day moving average is $259.16. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $212.07 and a one year high of $286.19.
About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Spotify stock’s 200% rally just had fresh fuel added
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Microsoft stock to $450? Here’s How
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 big banking stocks that just got upgraded
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.