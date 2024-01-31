Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 566 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,555,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,431,000 after buying an additional 207,759 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,375,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,407,000 after buying an additional 80,582 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 355,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,088,000 after buying an additional 40,859 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 134,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,049,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

VOOG traded down $3.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $281.01. 30,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,683. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.72 and its 200 day moving average is $259.16. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $212.07 and a one year high of $286.19.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.