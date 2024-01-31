Insight Advisors LLC PA Takes $3.10 Million Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,000. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 0.7% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned approximately 0.11% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,416,000 after acquiring an additional 234,898 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 950,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,683,000 after acquiring an additional 254,623 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS CALF traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $48.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,117,820 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.41.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.