Insight Advisors LLC PA Trims Position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,905 shares during the quarter. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF accounts for 0.5% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,612,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,499,000 after buying an additional 1,177,844 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 136,977.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,112,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,777,000 after buying an additional 4,109,334 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,380,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,652,000 after buying an additional 227,834 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,407,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,199,000 after buying an additional 75,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,330,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,773,000 after buying an additional 183,617 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

FSIG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.94. The company had a trading volume of 52,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,481. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $19.02.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.