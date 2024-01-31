Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $828,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of INTC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.58. 16,296,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,035,020. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $180.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

