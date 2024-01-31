International Paper (IP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

International Paper Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE IP opened at $36.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average is $35.05. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $41.89.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after buying an additional 218,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,274,000 after buying an additional 450,484 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,839,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,214,000 after buying an additional 413,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,160,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,991,000 after purchasing an additional 557,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

