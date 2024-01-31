Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Short Interest Down 7.9% in January

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 934,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,382,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 75,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $5,068,027.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,633,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,382,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,215 shares of company stock worth $20,974,498 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 0.4 %

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.65. 139,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 1.02. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $74.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.24.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $126.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.35 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 24.91% and a negative net margin of 36.92%. Research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.