Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.78

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.78 and last traded at $35.77, with a volume of 206705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.69.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,057,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,340,000 after acquiring an additional 20,039,924 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,147,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,198 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 369.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,621,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,626 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 393.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,554,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429,941 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,225,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,952,000 after buying an additional 138,691 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

