Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.33

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.33 and last traded at $52.33, with a volume of 701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.29.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $865.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.20.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 49,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

