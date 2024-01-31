Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0385 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VMO stock opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average is $9.00. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $10.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 59,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

