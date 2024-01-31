Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $6.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $419.17. 17,016,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,985,461. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $285.19 and a 52-week high of $429.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $404.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.63.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

