Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.19

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.19 and last traded at $33.52, with a volume of 580292 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 893.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 690.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,209,000 after purchasing an additional 301,083 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 853.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,348 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 886.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

