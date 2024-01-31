Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IONS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $862,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,691.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,504 shares of company stock valued at $10,188,239. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average of $45.91. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $54.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 0.47.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 66.34% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

