IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Short Interest Update

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,600 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the December 31st total of 329,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
IRIDEX Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IRIX traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,012. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $3.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 million. Equities analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IRIDEX in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
