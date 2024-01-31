iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Strategic Equity Management

Strategic Equity Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 578.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,478 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.2% of Strategic Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $489.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,691,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,872,065. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $493.98. The firm has a market cap of $378.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $472.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.