iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IVV opened at $491.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $380.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.37 and a 52 week high of $493.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.