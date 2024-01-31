iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Strategic Equity Management

Strategic Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 13.7% of Strategic Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $36,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Agincourt Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Mosaic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,778 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,741,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 516.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.09. 2,419,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,610,421. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.08.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

