iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Hits New 1-Year High at $76.20

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.20 and last traded at $76.17, with a volume of 115225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.70.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

