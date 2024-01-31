iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Hits New 12-Month High at $87.50

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.50 and last traded at $87.50, with a volume of 9472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.94.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 491.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

