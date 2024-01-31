iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Hits New 12-Month High at $87.50

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.50 and last traded at $87.50, with a volume of 9472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.94.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
