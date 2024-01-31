iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.87

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.87 and last traded at $24.86, with a volume of 37795 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 211.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth about $79,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

