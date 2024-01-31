iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 225.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,262 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 2.2% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Scarborough Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $21,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,476 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,688,000.

EFG traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.63. The company had a trading volume of 663,955 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

