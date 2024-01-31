iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after buying an additional 128,187,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,476 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $74,688,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $97.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

