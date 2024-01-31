iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,394,000 after buying an additional 1,731,554 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,958,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,097,000 after purchasing an additional 48,389 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,338 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,171,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,740,000 after purchasing an additional 816,830 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $80.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.33. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

