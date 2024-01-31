iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.84

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.84 and last traded at $35.84, with a volume of 41993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.58.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $843.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 104,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 54,339 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 375,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after acquiring an additional 30,686 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,335 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

