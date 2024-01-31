iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 72.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,928 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $108.16 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.41.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.