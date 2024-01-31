iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,216,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,037% from the previous session’s volume of 107,038 shares.The stock last traded at $53.83 and had previously closed at $54.11.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of -1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.69.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

