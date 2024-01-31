iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $196.91. The stock had a trading volume of 11,238,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,399,688. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $205.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.50 and its 200-day moving average is $185.05.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

