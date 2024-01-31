iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,445,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,971,000 after purchasing an additional 33,773 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,942,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,300,067,000 after purchasing an additional 49,091 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $792,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $197.09. 8,905,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,280,066. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $205.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.50 and its 200 day moving average is $185.05.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

