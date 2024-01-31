iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 610.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,048 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 185,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.52. The stock had a trading volume of 13,360,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,458,246. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

